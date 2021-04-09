huma-qureshi-starrer-maharani-to-go-live-soon-on-sonyliv

An incredible story is about to unfold! In a twist of fate, Rani Bharti's life changes drastically, overnight. Featuring the dynamic Huma Qureshi in the lead, the teaser of Maharani showcases how the current Chief Minister disrupts the state's political machinery in a blink.

While his party officials await the name of his successor with bated breaths, the CM's sudden announcement shocks everyone to the core including his wife Rani Bharati.

Speaking on her next project, Huma Qureshi said, "It's not often that you get to portray a character that lets you explore so many layers as a performer. Rani Bharti has been a delight to play. She starts off as someone whom we all know and relate to but what she goes onto become is someone few of us can aspire for. It has been a wonderful experience of working with such a talented cast and I can't wait for my viewers to watch the series."

