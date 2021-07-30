Hungama 2 Actor Meezaan Jaffery: Navya Naveli Nanda Is A Friend Of Alaviaa That I Find Attractive

Bollywood has seen an uproar in talent in the recent past and one of the latest ones to join the bandwagon is Meezaan Jaffery. Meezaan Jaffery, son of comedian, actor and dancer Javed Jaffery made his Bollywood debut in 2019 and was much appreciated for his performance in Malaal. Meezan who is very close to his sibling sister Alaviaa got candid on zoOm's By Invite Only Season 2 with Renil Abraham. The talented actor spoke about Abhishek Bachchan's niece Navya Naveli Nanda and spilt some beans on his dating life.

When asked about his friendship and closeness with Alaviaa's friends, Meezaan shared, "Navya Naveli Nanda is a friend of Alaviaa that I find attractive and she also happens to be one of the few friends of hers I am close to." In the #Quickie segment of the show, Meezaan was asked about his dating life and he expressed, "Yes, I have been dumped by women because I was talking to other women at the same time." When asked about his taste in women, he quipped, "A fit toned body is what turns me on the most in a woman."

Alaviaa when asked about Meezaan dating her friends said, "I am ok with Meezaan dating my friends." Don't forget to tune in to this episode of 'By Invite Only Season 2' featuring Meezaan Jaffery and Alaviaa Jaffery on zoOm and zoOm Youtube Channel, Saturday, July 31 at 7:30 pm!