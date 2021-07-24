hungama-2-full-movie-leaked-online-for-free-download-in-hd

Finally, the much-awaited comedy of Priyadarshan Hungama 2 starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Unfortunately, within a few hours of its release, the film is already leaked by several pirated sites for free download and that too in high definition.

This is one ongoing trend which is troubling all the filmmakers. No matter if the film is releasing in theatres or via an OTT platform, notorious sites always find a way to leak the entire film within a day of its release.

Recently, Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Vidya Balan's Sherni, Taapsee Pannu's Haseen Dillruba fell prey to piracy, which has become quite difficult to curb in showbiz.

Meanwhile, here's how netizens reacted to Hungama 2 release..

Sharath Srivathsa N @save__trees: #Hungama2 avg movie except 1 or 2 scenes everything is utter waste , taught there might be some entertainment in busy schedule but waste of time, @TheShilpaShetty character has no value in movie No interesting things to say abt movie @DisneyPlusHS u ppl showed worst movie 1.5/5.

Rohit Kumar @Rohit201077: @priyadarshandir just watched #Hungama2. Majaa aa gya yrr. Clean family movie .. and Rajpal Yadav.

hushan Khiladi @Bhushanadhau1: A Good Watch. #RajpalYadav #AshutoshRana #PareshRawal #TikuTalsania #ManojJoshi Are So Damn Good And Will Make You Laugh. Wish #JohnnyLever Have Bigger Role. Rest Of Starcast Is Fine As Well. Movie Is Enjoyable In Few Parts For Sure.

Pankaj Wagh @Pankaj77bunny: #Hungama2 on @DisneyplusHSVIP has everything this generation considers funny. But for those who are comparing it with #Hungama it will disappoint u. #hungama2 disappoints with its weak story, screenplay and direction. @priyadarshandir sorry to say this."

On a related note, from the past few days, the film is in tremendous buzz owing to the controversy revolving around Shilpa's businessman-husband Raj Kundra. He was arrested for his alleged involvement in producing p*rn-related content.