Hungama 2: Meezaan Says He Was Hesitant To Meet Shilpa Shetty; 'I Did Not Really Open Up With Her'

As Meezaan gears up for the release of his forthcoming film Hungama 2 which also casts Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles, the actor shares his experience about working with the Baazigar actress for the first time and grabbing eyeballs with his fiery chemistry with her in the recently-released song 'Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0'.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Meezaan who made his Bollywood debut with Malaal, said that he had never thought that he will get a chance to dance with Shilpa.

"I would've never thought that I would've danced with her ever. Especially on this song. That song (the original) was released when I was not even born. So I would never have thought that I'd be in the remake of the same song, that too with the original actress, the original star that is Shilpa Shetty. I'm super-happy and I'm grateful that I got this opportunity," said Meezaan.

Meezaan went on to add that he had a blast working with Shilpa, but he was quite hesitant before meeting her for the first time.

He said, "I'd never met her before, and when I was going to meet her for the first time- she's such a senior actress, and she's been in the industry for so many years- I was a little hesitant. I didn't really open up with her. But when she comes, she brings this whole energy with her."

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 23.