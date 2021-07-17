Hungama 2: Rajpal Yadav Says If He Was Paired With Shilpa Shetty ‘Hungama Khada Ho Jaata’

Rajpal Yadav gearing up for the release of Hungama 2 has shut down the idea of being romantically paired with Shilpa Shetty. The actor said that director Priyadarshan made the right casting choice by pairing Shilpa with Paresh Rawal.

While in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Rajpal said, "Phir Hungama 2 nahi banta, hungama khada ho jaata. Main bohot dhanyavaad deta hoon ki jahaan pe Shilpa ji ko Priyan ji ne rakha hai na, woh kateyi sarvasresht sthaan hai. Agar Rajpal ko rakh dete toh Rajpal jo hungama karne aate, woh hungama nahi kar paate. (Then Hungama 2 would not be made, it would cause an uproar. I am very thankful about whom Priyadarshan cast alongside Shilpa, it is the best thing to do. If I was cast, I would not be able to do justice)."

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Rajpal Yadav was seen romancing Shilpa in a BTS video from the sets. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, Shilpa has shared a video with fans in Instagram stories. The video showed Shilpa Shetty and Rajpal put their spin on the song Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se, from Shilpa's movie Dhadkan.

Rajpal Yadav, best known for his comic roles also played a supporting character in the 2003 release alongside Aftab Shivdasani, Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal. Meanwhile, the 2021 release stars Paresh Rawal alongside Shilpa Shetty, Rajpal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.

Earlier, Priyadarshan had revealed that Hungama 2 is not a sequel to the original but a new story. "We decided to title the new comedy Hungama 2 because the mood of masti, mischief and hungama remain unchanged," the filmmaker said.

Hungama 2 also marks Shilpa's acting comeback after more than a decade. While the film was originally set for a theatrical release, the film will now be out directly on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.