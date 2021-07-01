Hungama 2 Trailer: Paresh Rawal Returns As Radhe Shyam Tiwari, Shilpa Shetty Steals Hearts

After 18 years, filmmaker Priyadarshan returns with a sequel to his 2003 cult hit Hungama which starred Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. While Rawal reprises his role of Radhe Shyam Tiwari from the first film, this time, he has Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash for company.



The makers of Hungama 2 unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of the film today. The video promises a roller-coaster ride for the audience which is filled with fun, entertainment and endless confusion. While the trailer does let you down a bit when it comes to humour, it's Shilpa Shetty's sizzling dance moves in the recreated version of her hit song 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' which steals the show.

Hungama 2 revolves around two families- the Kapoors and the Tiwaris. Colonel Kapoor (Ashutosh Rana) heads his kin which consist mainly of his younger son, Aakash (Meezaan) and three

kids of his elder son. Other the other hand, the Tiwaris are a childless couple- Paresh Rawal as lawyer Radhe Shyam Tiwari and his younger wife Anjali (Shilpa Shetty).

The lives of Kapoors and Tiwaris turn topsy-turvy when a woman, Vaani (Pranitha Subhash) shows up at the door with an illegitimate child.

Watch the trailer.

Akshay Kumar dropped this trailer with a tweet that read, Happy to launch the trailer of my dear friends, @priyadarshandir Sir, @SirPareshRawal and @rtnjn's next #Hungama2, a crazy laugh riot.Good luck to the team! @TheShilpaShetty @MeezaanJ #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @pranitasubhash @actormanojjoshi."

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty said in her statement, "When I first heard the script of Hungama 2, I couldn't stop laughing. I've always wanted to work with this duo- Paresh and Priyadarshan, they've always created magic on screen and I was really excited to be associated with them and Ratan ji (Venus) back again after our Hit track record. Hungama 2 is special as it's my first film after 12 years and on an OTT platform. Audiences love comedy and so do I,so glad I did this one. People will love this family comic caper."

"Over the years, the dynamics of entertainment have changed but the love for a good comedy never fades away. After receiving a spectacular response to the movie Hungama that was made years ago, we are happy to now take the story to the next level with Hungama 2 - but this time with new twists and turns but the same old hungama! When I create these movies, I feel like I am contributing to society by bringing smiles on people's faces especially in these difficult times. The banter

of Radhe Shyam Tiwari and the Kapoors will keep audiences laughing long after the movie has ended!"

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hungama 2 is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.