Hungama 2 Trailer: Paresh Rawal Returns As Radhe Shyam Tiwari, Shilpa Shetty Steals Hearts
After
18
years,
filmmaker
Priyadarshan
returns
with
a
sequel
to
his
2003
cult
hit
Hungama
which
starred
Akshaye
Khanna,
Aftab
Shivdasani,
Rimi
Sen
and
Paresh
Rawal
in
pivotal
roles.
While
Rawal
reprises
his
role
of
Radhe
Shyam
Tiwari
from
the
first
film,
this
time,
he
has
Shilpa
Shetty,
Meezaan
and
Pranitha
Subhash
for
company.
The makers of Hungama 2 unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of the film today. The video promises a roller-coaster ride for the audience which is filled with fun, entertainment and endless confusion. While the trailer does let you down a bit when it comes to humour, it's Shilpa Shetty's sizzling dance moves in the recreated version of her hit song 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' which steals the show.
Hungama
2
revolves
around
two
families-
the
Kapoors
and
the
Tiwaris.
Colonel
Kapoor
(Ashutosh
Rana)
heads
his
kin
which
consist
mainly
of
his
younger
son,
Aakash
(Meezaan)
and
three
kids of his elder son. Other the other hand, the Tiwaris are a childless couple- Paresh Rawal as lawyer Radhe Shyam Tiwari and his younger wife Anjali (Shilpa Shetty).
The lives of Kapoors and Tiwaris turn topsy-turvy when a woman, Vaani (Pranitha Subhash) shows up at the door with an illegitimate child.
Watch the trailer.
Akshay Kumar dropped this trailer with a tweet that read, Happy to launch the trailer of my dear friends, @priyadarshandir Sir, @SirPareshRawal and @rtnjn's next #Hungama2, a crazy laugh riot.Good luck to the team! @TheShilpaShetty @MeezaanJ #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @pranitasubhash @actormanojjoshi."
Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty said in her statement, "When I first heard the script of Hungama 2, I couldn't stop laughing. I've always wanted to work with this duo- Paresh and Priyadarshan, they've always created magic on screen and I was really excited to be associated with them and Ratan ji (Venus) back again after our Hit track record. Hungama 2 is special as it's my first film after 12 years and on an OTT platform. Audiences love comedy and so do I,so glad I did this one. People will love this family comic caper."
"Over
the
years,
the
dynamics
of
entertainment
have
changed
but
the
love
for
a
good
comedy
never
fades
away.
After
receiving
a
spectacular
response
to
the
movie
Hungama
that
was
made
years
ago,
we
are
happy
to
now
take
the
story
to
the
next
level
with
Hungama
2
-
but
this
time
with
new
twists
and
turns
but
the
same
old
hungama!
When
I
create
these
movies,
I
feel
like
I
am
contributing
to
society
by
bringing
smiles
on
people's
faces
especially
in
these
difficult
times.
The
banter
of Radhe Shyam Tiwari and the Kapoors will keep audiences laughing long after the movie has ended!"
Directed by Priyadarshan, Hungama 2 is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.