Hussain Dalal Opens Up On Kartik Aaryan Reprising Allu Arjun's Role In Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Remake

Since a very long time, there have been reports about Kartik Aaryan stepping into Allu Arjun's shoes for the Hindi remake of 2020 Telugu blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. But there wasn't an official word on this from the makers or Kartik himself.

However in a recent interview with a leading daily, screenwriter and actor Hussain Dalal confirmed that Kartik has been roped in to play the main lead in this much awaited Hindi remake.

He was quoted as saying, "An actor's own qualities and personality traits always lend themselves to the screenplay. For instance, Kartik Aaryan as an actor and as a person is different from Allu sir. That has to be factored in while writing the screenplay."

Speaking about adapting the Telugu blockbuster for Bollywood, Hussain added, "Allu Arjun has a certain swag and Kartik has his own kind of screen presence and style that we have to play with. An adaptation works best when you are clear about who you are adapting the story for, what you plan to say with it, and how."

Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2020. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the action drama also starred Pooja Hegde and Tabu in pivotal roles. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo revolves around a young man who finds his world shaken upon learning that he was switched at birth with a millionaire's son.

Coming back to Kartik Aaryan, the young star has some exciting films in the pipeline. This includes Ram Madhavani's Dhamaka, Anees Bazmi's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Hansal Mehta's Captain India, Shashank Ghosh's Freddy and Sameer Vidwan's next.