IAmABlueWarrior: Josh App Launches Fundraiser To Help COVID Warriors And Frontline Workers

India is going through one of the toughest times in history due to the second wave of COVID-19, which has affected people from all walks of life. Amid this crisis, many Good Samaritans have come forward to help people in every possible way. From amplifying information related to COVID-19 to donating funds for the nation's battle against the deadly virus, everyone is trying their level best to lend a helping hand. Joining in to lend a helping hand to our citizens, Josh short video app has also launched an awareness campaign called the 'Blue Ribbon Initiative - #IAmABlueWarrior' (valid until 18 June 2021).

Through 'Blue Ribbon', Josh aims to raise awareness of those adversely affected by the pandemic, including the frontline workers and COVID warriors. The Josh app will be leveraging its massive creator community to drive this initiative within and outside the short-video app to support this campaign. With its new initiative, Josh will be contributing funds to the PM CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund.

We have seen how social media influencers have played a crucial role in helping tackle COVID-19 and its after-effects by spreading the right message. Keeping in mind the impact of influencers, Josh has got on board some of its most popular influencers to amplify the 'Blue Ribbon' initiative within and outside the app using their creative talent and discretion to create appropriate content.

Popular music composer and singer Clinton Cerejo has also associated with the 'Blue Ribbon' initiative in a special way. Cerejo, who is known for the popular Coke Studio song 'Madari' and many other compositions, will be dropping a special awareness video titled 'Dil Se Jodein' on Josh app to bring some sunshine during these drab times!

Watch the video here:

Here's the #IAmABlueWarrior challenge on Josh app

All the Josh app users out there, you too, can channel your creativity for this humanitarian cause just like your favourite influencers. Curious to know how to participate in the #IAmABlueWarrior challenge on Josh?

Josh app users can be a part of the Blue Ribbon initiative by creating videos based on the following eight sub-themes:

1. Need for Double Masking

2. Vaccine Awareness

3. Facts of COVID-19

4.Social Distancing

5. Importance of Sanitization

6.COVID-19 Hygiene

7. Stay Home, Stay Safe

8.Oxygen Awareness.

Hashtag to be used in the videos: #IAmABlueWarrior

The videos created using this hashtag will help Josh app in computing the amount to be donated.

Special Display Picture

As a part of the challenge, the content creators will also be requested to change their Instagram handle DP as well to the campaign logo.

It's time to join forces with Josh and encourage your friends to do so to help Indian citizens in need in these difficult times. Are you ready to be a Blue Warrior?