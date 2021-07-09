"I'm Excited To Be Shooting For Something Different And Fun": Karan Deol On Resuming Shooting.

The
film
will
be
directed
by
Deven
Munja
and
is
a
story
about
three
friends.
The
actor
was
recently
spotted
at
the
airport
recently
looking
smart
in
a
white
tee
and
jeans
as
he
flew
to
Delhi
for
the
film's
shoot.
Karan
also
took
to
his
social
media
and
shared
a
picture
captioning
it
how
he
was
looking
forward
for
a
fun
shoot
and
is
happy
to
restart
shooting.
He
posted
a
picture
with
the
caption,
"New
look,
new
beginnings!
#Just
#NewLook
Talking
about
how
tough
lockdown
has
been
and
how
he
is
excited
to
resume
shooting,
Karan
says,
"The
lockdown
was
tough
for
all
of
us
but
it's
important
to
slowly,
safely
restart.
I
am
excited
and
looking
forward
to
getting
back
to
shoot
life.
Working
on
a
something
really
different
this
time
with
a
young
enthusiastic
team,
can't
wait
to
share
details
soon."