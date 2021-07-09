    For Quick Alerts
      "I'm Excited To Be Shooting For Something Different And Fun": Karan Deol On Resuming Shooting.

      The film will be directed by Deven Munja and is a story about three friends. The actor was recently spotted at the airport recently looking smart in a white tee and jeans as he flew to Delhi for the film's shoot.

      Karan also took to his social media and shared a picture captioning it how he was looking forward for a fun shoot and is happy to restart shooting. He posted a picture with the caption, "New look, new beginnings! #Just #NewLook

      Talking about how tough lockdown has been and how he is excited to resume shooting, Karan says, "The lockdown was tough for all of us but it's important to slowly, safely restart. I am excited and looking forward to getting back to shoot life. Working on a something really different this time with a young enthusiastic team, can't wait to share details soon."

      Check out Karan Deol's post here:

      Friday, July 9, 2021
      X