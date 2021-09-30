Ibrahim Ali Khan Is Assisting Karan Johar On Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Confirms Saif Ali Khan

In his recent tete-a-tete with RJ Siddharth Kanna, Saif Ali Khan confirmed that his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan is assisting Karan Johar on his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in the lead roles.

Speaking about his children, Saif said, "They are all different. Ibrahim is assisting on a Karan Johar movie and sharing that, and talking about what his ideas and dreams are. Sara is older and we have a very different equation and of course, Taimur is looking to you for guidance and all that, Jeh is just smiling and drooling (laughs), much more my mental age than any of them."

"He's the newborn of course. They are different, luckily and interestingly, as Sara said, every decade of my life has had a kid. From the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, so that's what it is. I'm different too," added Saif.

Well, we won't be surprised if Ibrahim makes his Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions. Did you know Janhvi Kapoor's cousin Shanaya Kapoor also had assisted Sharan Sharma on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl? Later, it was announced that she's making her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions.

With respect to work, Saif was last seen in Bhoot Police alongside Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. He will next be seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, and we won't be wrong to say that it is one of the most-awaited films of his career.