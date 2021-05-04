Ileana D'Cruz On Why She Signed Fewer Films In Bollywood As Compared To South Industry: I Was Unsure Of Myself

Ileana D'Cruz made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra starrer Barfi in 2012. But before that, the actress was already an established name in the South film industry with many blockbuster films like Devadasu, Pokiri, Kick and Nanban to her credit. In a career spanning over a decade, Ileana has done more films down the South as compared to her work in Bollywood.

In a recent tete-a-tete with a leading entertainment portal, Ileana explained the reason behind the same. Talking about why she signed a lot of South movies and took up less work in Hindi film industry, the actress admitted that it was because she was holding a lot and was unsure about herself.

The Main Tera Hero actress told Bollywood Hungama, "I think I was just unsure. I was unsure of myself, I was unsure of making a mistake or doing the wrong film. It is something that I didn't really think too much about, when I was working in the South. I just worked. I did so many films and some were great and some were not as good. I think the difference was that in Bollywood, I was just afraid that, 'Oh, I can't make a mistake,'"

Ileana further confessed that when she looks back, she isn't happy with the way her career has shaped up because she feels that she could have done a lot more.

"I feel like I could have done a lot more and I want to do a lot more. It is pretty much self-explanatory. It is never too late and I am pushing at it and trying to do the best that I possibly can right now," the actress told the portal.

At the same time, Ileana also opened up about her future plans and revealed that she does not want to operate the same way anymore. The actress said that she is open to experimenting with roles and is ready to take risks.

Speaking about Ileana's Bollywood career, the actress was last seen in Kookie Gulati's financial thriller The Big Bull which starred Abhishek Bachchan as a scam-tainted stockbroker and had Ileana essaying the role of a journalist. The actress will next be seen sharing screen space with Randeep Hooda in Balwinder Singh Janjua's social comedy Unfair And Lovely.