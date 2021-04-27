Ileana D'Cruz Recalls Being Body-Shamed; Says People Pass Comments Saying 'Why Is Your Butt So Big?'

As sad as it sounds, most of the women have experienced body-shaming, including celebrities. While some experienced it during their teens, others faced it in their adulthood. In conversation with a media portal, actress Ileana D'Cruz recalled being body-shamed since the age of 12 and said that even today when she checks her Instagram DM, she finds many mean comments looking down on her body.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Ileana said, "I remember those days like it was yesterday. It's weird because it's a very deeply ingrained scar. I went through body-shaming right from the time I was 12. I had just hit puberty and growing up. You are hit with these weird comments. And people are passing comments about your body and saying, 'Oh My God, why is your butt so big?' And I am like, 'What do you mean?'"

Ileana further said that she started to believe what the naysayers were telling her about her body.

"It's a deeply ingrained scar because you are carrying it for so many years. It takes a lot of inner strength to tell yourself that what they are saying doesn't matter. What your feel about yourself is most important. And it's something I tell myself every single day," added the Barfi actress.

Ileana is not the only actress who has been body-shamed. Earlier, many celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, etc., were also victims of this kind of toxic criticism. Apart from them, actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty also received flak for gaining weight post their pregnancy. However, none of the actress paid any attention to trolls, and took their own sweet time to bring themselves back to their fitter version.

Speaking about the online trolls and body shamers, Ileana said, "I go through it every day. I have at least 10 messages that I can find on my Instagram right now about body shaming for sure. So there's always going to be somebody saying something about you and it's harsh."

Ileana concluded by saying that she has made peace with herself and now, only what she thinks and feels about her body matter to her.