IMPPA Informs Its Members The Existence Of Film Unions In The Industry Is Illegal

After the tragic demise of the art director Raju Sapte by suicide, the Indian Motion Picture Producer's Association (IMPPA) attended a meeting with the Additional Labour Commissioner along with the senior authorities of the Maharashtra Government Labour Commissioner's office on July 12. The meeting concluded that the late art director took this drastic step due to constant mental harassment from the representatives of the trade unions. IMMPA then informed their members about the discussions of the meeting that stated that the existence of these trade and film unions in the industry is illegal. The letter issued by the association for its members also stated that the payment of salaries of the workers and employees working for the filmmakers by the trade unions is also a violation of the labour law.

One of the excerpts from the meeting that was mentioned in the letter was as per the provisions of Minimum Wages Act, 1948, Wages Principal Act, 1936 and Contract Workers Act, 1970, the monthly salary and allowances of the workers or employees working for them by the concerned film production companies or contractors as the establishment owner in the bank account of the concerned workers and employees is mandatory. The letter further mentioned that the salaries of the workers and employees working for all the Producers should be paid through the bank itself as it is illegal to pay the workers through the trade union.

IMPPA Requests Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray To Set Vaccination Centre For Its Members

IMPPA To Conduct Free Vaccination Drive For Its Members On June 15 And 16

The Indian Motion Picture Producer's Association further informed their members that it is mandatory to pay the wages of the workers directly to the workers through the establishment, so the wages, benefits and allowances should be paid directly to their bank accounts. Furthermore, it was also discussed at the meeting between the IMPPA and the Labour Commissioner that Section 18 (2) of the Maharashtra Mumbai Shops and Establishment Act 2018 provides for the mandatory issuance of identity cards by the producers to the workers working for them. It will be now mandatory for the producers to pay workers/employees working for the producer/director within the prescribed time as per the provisions of Section 5 of the Salary Payment Act, 1936. Furthermore, it will also be compulsory for these workers to keep the attendance and the pay scale up to date in the prescribed format. The conclusion of the meeting was that no trade unions could interfere with the payment process between the producers and their employers. Apart from this, legal action can be taken against a producer if he or she does not transfer the worker's wages directly into their account.