IMPPA Requests Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray To Set Vaccination Centre For Its Members

The Indian Motion Picture Producer's Association (IMPPA) has written letters to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with the BMC Commissioner to set up vaccination centres for their members. The association has also stated that they will be providing financial aid to their members. The association has decided to provide a sum of Rs 3000 into the bank accounts of their members who are currently undergoing a financial crisis.

Also Read: Film Industry To Abide By 15-Day Curfew In Maharashtra; Asks CM To Extend Financial Help To Daily Wage Workers

In their official statement, the Indian Motion Picture Producer's Association mentioned how they had extended financial help to all needy members and had directly transferred the relief amount into the accounts of all genuine needy members who had applied for relief during the first lockdown last year. The association added that they have decided to send fresh mail or a message to all needy members who are facing financial problems including those whose membership was valid till the year 2005 and who had not been able to renew for any reason requesting them to fill the enclosed form with all required bank details to enable them to help the members by depositing Rs 3000 directly in their accounts.

Also Read: CINTAA: Respect Actors Like Frontline Workers, Follow Government Guidelines And Save Lives

However, the association stressed that this is only for the needy IMPPA members and other applicants and members whose work has started and who are well to do have been requested not to apply so that they can help more needy members as a priority. Lastly, the Indian Motion Picture Producer's Association has requested all the applying members to fill in correct details in the form as wrong details create complications and delays.