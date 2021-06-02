IMPPA To Conduct Free Vaccination Drive For Its Members On June 15 And 16

Indian Motion Picture Producer's Association (IMPPA) has decided to organize a free vaccination drive for its members. The association announced that the drive will be for their 500 members on a 'first-come-first served' basis. IMMPA will set up a vaccination camp at their Andheri office and the drive will take place on June 15 and 16, 2021.

According to a news report in the Free Press Journal, the President Of IMPPA, TP Aggarwal revealed, "All members including those who are facing financial problems... requesting them to fill an enclosed form with the Aadhaar card and personal phone number. (It) must be sent immediately on reading this message because entry will be on first come first served basis for the first 500 members." Take a look at their official statement that was tweeted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

IMPORTANT... #IMPPA - the producers' association - requests members to clear dues, if any, of employees, workers, technicians and artists... OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION... pic.twitter.com/dUfN2YwGAG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2020

The Indian Motion Picture Producer's Association which has 6000 members are also allowing the spouses of their members to be vaccinated. However, the members who wish to do so have to pay Rs 1000 in advance while filling up the form. This vaccination drive is also for the IMPPA members whose membership was only valid till the year 2005.

Earlier, IMPPA had also has written letters to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with the BMC Commissioner to set up vaccination centres for their members. The association had also stated that they will be providing financial aid to their members. They had decided to provide a sum of Rs 3000 into the bank accounts of their members who are currently undergoing a financial crisis.

In their official statement, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association stated how they had extended financial help to all needy members and had directly transferred the relief amount into the accounts of all genuine needy members who had applied for relief during the first lockdown last year. IMPPA had added that they have decided to send fresh mail or a message to all needy members who are facing financial problems including those whose membership was valid till the year 2005 and who had not been able to renew for any reason requesting them to fill the enclosed form with all required bank details to enable them to help the members by depositing Rs 3000 directly in their accounts. The association had stressed that this is only for the needy IMPPA members and other applicants and members whose work has started and who are well-to-do have been requested not to apply so that they can help more needy members as a priority.