Imran Khan-Avantika Malik's Marriage In Trouble Because Of Another Woman In His Life?

Imran's Alleged Affair With Lekha Washington To Be Blamed?

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the crack in Imran-Lekha's marriage is because of another woman in the actor's life. Imran is reportedly dating actress Lekha Washington who has appeared in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada films.

The entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Imran and Lekha have been seeing each other for some time. Lekha's husband Pablo Chatterji and Imran were close buddies but a roaring affair between the two started without anyone's knowledge. In fact, after Avantika moved out of the bungalow, Imran has started introducing Lekha to his circle as well. This has also brought Lekha's marriage on the brink of a breakdown. Both the families are completely scattered at this point."

Imran Khan To Announce His New Relationship Soon?

There are strong whispers that Imran has also apparently rented or bought a place near his own house, to meet his new ladylove.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a neighbour as saying, "Lekha can be spotted going in and out of the building in the wee hours. It is very close to his own house at Pali Hill, Bandra. Imran is waiting for the divorce to come through to announce this new relationship."

When Imran Khan Reacted To Reports Of Trouble In His Marriage

Earlier, when Imran was asked to react to reports of trouble in his marriage, the actor had lashed out and said, "How can you ask such a question at an event like this?"

Later, his mother-in-law Vandana Malik had also rubbished reports of Imran-Avantika's separation and told a leading tabloid, "We all read the news and let me tell you that there's no such thing. There are some differences, which will be sorted anyway."