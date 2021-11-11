Imtiaz Ali Says Rockstar Could Have Never Ended On A Happy Note; 'The Broken Heart Was Necessary'

Imtiaz Ali's 2011 film Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri clocks 10 years (November 11). Touted to be one of the most polarising films in recent times, the movie is still remembered for Ranbir's heart-wrenching performance and the evergreen songs.

On Rockstar completing a decade today, Imtiaz Ali in his latest interaction with Hindustan Times revisited his work and said that his film belongs more to the audience than him.

"If a film is being discussed and its characters and situations are being dissected ten years after its release, that's great. I think that a film belongs to its viewers more than its makers. I know there are people who own the movie much more than I do," the filmmaker told the tabloid.

Imtiaz shared that Ranbir was not his first choice for Rockstar and continued, "I began trying to make Rockstar even before Ranbir became an actor. So, I was thinking of other actors to play this part. When I met Ranbir, he strangely knew the story of Rockstar. When he began telling me the story, I saw Jordan in him."

The director said that he was overwhelmed by the audience's radical reaction to the film and said that the audience took the film personally.

Imtiaz said, "Prior to Rockstar, my films were known to be pleasant. Jab We Met (2007), Love Aaj Kal (2009) and Socha Na Tha (2005) had nothing deeply disturbing about them. People took Rockstar very personally. But the film could have never ended on a happy note. If I were to look back and change the ending, it would have been even more tragic.

He added, "The film, in a way, is about the myth that good music comes out of a broken heart. The broken heart was necessary at the end of the film."

Ali also shared an anecdote and told the tabloid, "I was waiting for the lift at a production house and there was a girl inside who seemed to be crying. I had to get into the same elevator but looking at her but I wasn't so sure. But then she looked at me and rudely asked me if I wanted to come in. I went in and kept to myself. As she was crying, she said to me, 'Don't listen to anyone. Rockstar is the most amazing film.' She said it to me with such wrath! I remember that incident even after ten years. People took the film very personally. That's what surprised me when it released."

On being asked if there is a possibility of a sequel to Rockstar, the filmmaker revealed, "There has been a lot of demand for a sequel to the film and sometimes, we just mention it among ourselves, mostly as something to talk about but there has never been a serious plan to make a sequel. Long back I had said that if we go into making a sequel, it should only be ten years later in the life of Jordan. Though a decade has passed, there is really no plan."

Imtiaz Ali's last directorial venture was Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal in 2020. The film was panned by the critics and was a box office disappointment.