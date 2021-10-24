Ind Vs Pak T20: Shraddha Kapoor Rooting For Varun Chakravarthy (Exclusive Video)

India is playing their T20 World Cup 2021 opener against Pakistan today (October 24). The highly-anticipated match will see the Men in Blue-fronted by Virat Kohli take on Babar Azam's men at the Dubai International Stadium. The Indian cricket team has never lost a World T20 game against Pakistan and will hence aim to add to their unbeaten record tonight.

Meanwhile, actress Shraddha Kapoor has shared that she will be rooting for bowler Varun Chakravarthy in tonight’s match. The Aashiqui 2 star was at a T20 related event for Booking.com where she said that she will be cheering for the spinner who has been deemed as India’s X-factor in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Shraddha shared that she too is a fan of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma like everyone else but is rooting for someone new and that is Varun Chakravarthy. The host also quizzed her about watching a match in the stadium and the actress revealed that she hasn’t seen a single game in the stadium. Check out the video below:

Varun Chakravarthy, who plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is a leg-spin bowler who made his international debut for India cricket team in July 2021. The talented bowler is a key player for Team India in the T20 World Cup. He had a supreme outing in the recently concluded 2021 edition of the IPL, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker from the KKR camp.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy working on Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress has also Vishal Furia's Nagin trilogy and Chaalbaaz In London in her kitty.