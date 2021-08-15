    For Quick Alerts
      Independence Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar, & Others Extend Wishes

      India is celebrating the 75th Independence Day, today. The nation is having a low-key celebration on this Independence Day, owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The popular celebs of Bollywood, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, and others took to their official social media handles and extended wishes to their fans and followers, on the special occasion.

      Check out the Independence Day posts by the Bollywood celebs, here...

      Amitabh Bachchan

      The legendary superstar of Hindi cinema took to his official social media handles and shared a collage of Independence Day posters, with a special note. "Swatantrata Diwas Ki Anek Anek Shubhkamnayein," wrote Amitabh Bachchan in his post.

      Sidharth Malhotra

      The popular actor, who has been receiving excellent reviews for his portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in the OTT hit Shershaah, took to his official Twitter page and shared a special still with a note. "Paid my respects to Captain Vikram Batra & all other Fauji heroes in Delhi 🙏🏼 Truly had an emotional moment there! Standing in front of his statue, remembering his sacrifice & of 527 other war martyrs... Happy Independence Day," wrote Sidharth Malhotra.

      Farhan Akhtar

      The Toofan actor took to his official Twitter page and wished his fans and followers on India's 75th Independence Day.

      Ranveer Singh

      The Cirkus actor shared a unique Independence Day poster on his official pages and wished his fans and followers.

      Hrithik Roshan

      The Fighter actor shared a lovely Independence Day special video on his official pages along with a special message and wished his fans and followers.

      Kangana Ranaut

      The Thalaivi actress took to her official Instagram page and shared an Independence Day poster, remembering the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

      Shilpa Shetty Kundra

