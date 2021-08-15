Independence Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar, & Others Extend Wishes
India
is
celebrating
the
75th
Independence
Day,
today.
The
nation
is
having
a
low-key
celebration
on
this
Independence
Day,
owing
to
the
novel
coronavirus
pandemic.
The
popular
celebs
of
Bollywood,
including
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Sidharth
Malhotra,
Farhan
Akhtar,
Ranveer
Singh,
and
others
took
to
their
official
social
media
handles
and
extended
wishes
to
their
fans
and
followers,
on
the
special
occasion.
Check out the Independence Day posts by the Bollywood celebs, here...
Amitabh Bachchan
The legendary superstar of Hindi cinema took to his official social media handles and shared a collage of Independence Day posters, with a special note. "Swatantrata Diwas Ki Anek Anek Shubhkamnayein," wrote Amitabh Bachchan in his post.
T 3997 - स्वतंत्रता दिवस की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dr9oNFoCXk— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2021
Sidharth Malhotra
The popular actor, who has been receiving excellent reviews for his portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in the OTT hit Shershaah, took to his official Twitter page and shared a special still with a note. "Paid my respects to Captain Vikram Batra & all other Fauji heroes in Delhi 🙏🏼 Truly had an emotional moment there! Standing in front of his statue, remembering his sacrifice & of 527 other war martyrs... Happy Independence Day," wrote Sidharth Malhotra.
Paid my respects to Captain Vikram Batra & all other Fauji heroes in Delhi🙏🏼— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) August 15, 2021
Truly had an emotional moment there! Standing in front of his statue, remembering his sacrifice & of 527 other war martyrs...
Happy Independence Day🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2Olj4YLyMR
Farhan Akhtar
The Toofan actor took to his official Twitter page and wished his fans and followers on India's 75th Independence Day.
Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳🙏🏽— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 15, 2021
Ranveer Singh
The Cirkus actor shared a unique Independence Day poster on his official pages and wished his fans and followers.
Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #MeraMaanMeraRashtragaan#AmritMahotsav@PMOIndia @MinOfCultureGoI pic.twitter.com/89AuLvUtdD— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) August 15, 2021
Hrithik Roshan
The Fighter actor shared a lovely Independence Day special video on his official pages along with a special message and wished his fans and followers.
Kangana Ranaut
The Thalaivi actress took to her official Instagram page and shared an Independence Day poster, remembering the sacrifices of freedom fighters.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Wishing all my fellow Indians around the world a very Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳❤️🇮🇳— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) August 15, 2021
