Indian Documentary Black Sand Qualifies For Oscars 2021 In The Documentary Short Category

Black Sand, a documentary film directed by Dr Sohan Roy and produced by Abhini Sohan Roy under the banner of Aries telecasting Pvt Ltd was qualified to content for 2021 Oscar awards under the Documentary Short Category.

Black Sand is one of the 114 movies that got selected into this category. The documentary showcases the horror caused by the irrevocable damage caused by mining in Alappad, which turned into a graveyard far from the scenic beauty it used to be. Alappad is a coastal region, where consistent plundering of the black sand resource through mining has engulfed half of the inhabitants’ land and homes. Dr Sohan selected this topic for the documentary realizing the grave importance of bringing the intensity of this environmental threat to light. A compassionate person concerned about social and environmental well-being he has worked relentlessly in numerous ways to address the issues faced.

Dr. Roy is well-known for his directorial Hollywood movie 'DAM 999’ which contended for the 2011 Oscars and received 5 selections in 3 categories. He has also been instrumental in sending 24 Indian movies including Pullimurugan, Kayamkulam Kochunni, Aickarakkonathe Bhishaguguranmaar, etc which all contented for Oscars in the 'Best Picture Category’ in the last few years.

Black Sand has also got official selection at the Rajasthan International Film Festival 2021 scheduled for March 20 – 24th, 2021 at Jaipur.

ALSO READ: Jallikattu Is Out Of Oscar Race; Fails To Make Cut In Best International Feature Film Category

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan Celebrates Short Film Natkhat's Entry In Oscar Race