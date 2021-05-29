Indoo Ki Jawani Producer Ryan Stephen Passes Away; Varun Dhawan, Manoj Bajpayee Mourn His Demise

Producer Ryan Ivan Stephen who bankrolled films like Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawani and Kajol's short film Devi under his production banner Electric Apples Entertainment, recently passed away after contracting COVID-19 virus, stated a report in ETimes.

The news of his sudden death came across a huge shock for his industry colleagues. Many celebrities took to their respective social media handles to condole his passing away.

Varun Dhawan shared a picture of the producer on his Instagram story and wrote, "Rip Ryan."

Filmmaker Suparn S Varma tweeted, "Life is cruel! But you were kind! @ryanmstephen thank you for your compassion in a ruthless world. I'm glad we undertook a journey on a few stories, the joy in writing them was because of you. You leave behind so many who loved you. Cook up a storm my friend. God bless you ❤️."

Manoj Bajpayee shared Suparn's post on his Twitter handle and wrote, "It's so so shocking for all of us who knew this gentle soul .It really can't be true!! I will miss you my friend RYAN ❤️."

It’s so so shocking for all of us who knew this gentle soul .It really can’t be true!! I will miss you my friend RYAN ❤️ https://t.co/VDDkCMH6Kb — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 29, 2021

Kiara Advani posted a picture of Ryan on her Instagram story and wrote, "Our dearest Ryan gone too soon".

Ryan Stephen, a former film journalist had previously worked as the Programming Head & Head of the Creative Development department at Dharma Productions. He also worked as a production designer on Irrfan Khan's film Rog. Ryan had joined hands with writer-lyricist Niranjan Iyenger to start a production house, Electric Apples Entertainment.

Filmibeat offers heartfelt condolences to Ryan's family.