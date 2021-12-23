Indrani Mukerjea Case: Lady Who Claimed To Have Seen Sheena Bora Is Ready To Record Her Statement

It was earlier reported that former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, who is the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, has claimed that her daughter Sheena is alive and in Jammu and Kashmir. Mukerjea was arrested for allegedly murdering Sheena along with her then driver Shyamvar Rai and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. She has been lodged in Byculla Women's Prison in Mumbai since the year 2015. Now the latest development in the case suggests that the lady who has claimed to have seen Bora alive is ready to record her statement.

Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer Sana R Khan revealed to ANI that a woman has seen Sheena Bora near Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir. Khan further said to the publication that they will be filing an application to direct the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a fair probe in the case. Mukerjea has also written to the CBI claiming that her daughter is alive. Indrani has reportedly stated that she had spoken to a female prisoner who has claimed to met Sheena Bora in Jammu and Kashmir. However, Indrani's lawyer revealed that she has no idea about what her client has written to the agency.

Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer furthermore said to the publication that Indrani would be moving an application in this regard before the special CBI court in Mumbai on December 28, which happens to be the next date of hearing in her case. The special court, which is conducting the trial of the high-profile murder case had rejected the bail plea of Indrani on November 16. As per the CBI, Indrani Mukerjea and Sheena Bora had financial disputes and the former also disapproved of Sheena's relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, son of her then-husband Peter Mukerjea from an earlier marriage. Sheena's body was allegedly burnt in a forest in Raigad district and the murder came to light in the year 2015 when Shyamvar Rai was questioned by the police in another case.

Driver Shyamvar, who turned approver in this case, has further stated that Indrani Mukerjea killed Sheena Bora as she was threatening to expose her in public over the fact that she was not her sister, but her daughter. Meanwhile, former media baron Peter Mukerjea, who was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy, was granted bail by the high court in February last year. Peter and Indrani's marriage was ended during the period of incarceration.