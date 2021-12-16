Indrani Mukerjea Tells CBI That Sheena Bora Is Alive, Asks Them To Look For Her In Kashmir

Indrani Mukerjea, who is the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, has claimed that her daughter Sheena is alive and in Jammu and Kashmir. Mukerjea was arrested for allegedly murdering Sheena with her then driver Shyamvar Rai and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. She has been lodged in Byculla Women's Prison in Mumbai since 2015.

Indrani has now written a letter to the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and has asked the agency to look for Sheena in Kashmir. Mukerjea, in her letter, claims that a woman government official told her that she had seen Sheena Bora while on vacation in Srinagar.

Sheena Bora murder case | An inmate, who is a govt officer, told Indrani Mukerjea that she met Sheena in Srinagar in 2021. Indrani has written a letter to CBI, urging it to take necessary steps. If it doesn't, I will move an application in court: Indrani's lawyer Sana Raees Khan pic.twitter.com/1ZSDH1HUGi — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

Her lawyer Sana Raees Khan said on Thursday that Indrani would be moving an application in this regard before the special CBI court here on December 28, which happens to be the next date of hearing in her case. The special court, which is conducting the trial of the high-profile murder case, rejected the bail plea of Indrani on November 16.

Sheena Bora Murder Case: HC Refuses Bail To Indrani Mukerjea

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister To Participate In Candle March, Says 'JusticeForSSR'

As per the CBI, Indrani and Sheena had financial disputes and the former also disapproved of Sheena's relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, son of her then-husband Peter Mukerjea from an earlier marriage. Sheena's body was allegedly burnt in a forest in Raigad district and the murder came to light in 2015 when Shyamvar Rai was questioned by the police in another case.

Driver Shyamvar, who turned approver in this case, has further stated that Indrani killed Sheena as she was threatening to expose her in public over the fact that she was not her sister, but her daughter. Meanwhile, former media baron Peter Mukerjea, who was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy, was granted bail by the high court in February 2020. Peter and His Indrani’s marriage ended during the period of incarceration.