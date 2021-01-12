Influencers To Look Out For In 2021 - Budding Creators From Indian Vernacular Internet Space En Route Stardom

The Josh app, DailyHunt's popular short video platform has taken the Internet by storm, becoming one of the most engaging and fastest growing apps among young content creators. With its vast library of multiple effects and music, Josh is a place where you can take trends into your hands by channelling your inner creativity to upload, share and promote all the content you love. From making amazing videos and creating your own trends, Josh has something exciting in store for everyone! Josh has caught on amongst all, from the cool urban young to the small townies and vernacular influencers, be it the Gen Z or millennials.

There are some rising stars and underdogs on Josh that will soon set social media on fire. We bring you some of the most promising influencers on Josh, who have been making our josh (energy) levels high with their quirky, scroll-stopping videos. These names are making a mark in their own way with millions of followers and hearts! Take a look.

1. Sommya Jain

They say nothing can stop you from achieving your dreams if you have the hunger and desire to fulfill them, and Sommya Jain is a perfect example of this. The youngster, who was diagnosed with a huge haemangioma on her right cheek at the age of 9, didn't let the medical condition prevent her from soaring high. After establishing her career as a content writer, during the lockdown, Sommya turned over a new leaf. She started pursuing her hobby of dancing and acting to inspire people with her positive outlook, and soon became a renowned social media influencer within the period. Recently, when Bollywood's Dancing Diva Madhuri Dixit-Nene shared one of Sommya's videos on her Twitter page, the girl's happiness knew no bounds! With 26.5K fans and 416.1K hearts on her Josh profile, Sommya Jain has been winning hearts with her entertaining videos.

Josh profile- https://share.myjosh.in/profile/f499e50c-2046-449a-928d-428a4d121bde

Instagram profile- https://www.instagram.com/sommyajain22/?igshid=1n1qq8f08ly7v

2. Arshdeep Singh

A fusion tabla player, singer and composer, Arshdeep Singh believes 'music is the only solution'. The young Sikh boy's Josh feed is flooded with glimpses of his musical talent in which he transports you to another world simply by moving his fingers and palms on the percussion instrument. If you are looking for some music for the soul, this talented musical whiz will make you go 'Wah Arshdeep Wah' with his videos on Josh app.

Josh profile- https://share.myjosh.in/profile/c4134aca-ecba-44a3-a5d7-9bf3d8f0a68e

Instagram profile- https://www.instagram.com/arshdeeps17/

3. Rishika Singh

Dance India Dance season 4 runner-up Rishika Singh knows how to set the stage on fire with her spellbinding dance moves. Don't miss watching this girl take you by surprise with her makeover to the tunes of the haunting 'Gumnaam Hai Ko' or lift her eyebrows like a pro!

Josh profile- https://share.myjosh.in/profile/83fb63cc-e6b1-4203-befc-2dcd64144353

4. Avi Vinay

'God's masterpiece' - reads Avi Vinay's bio on his Instagram page. Be it sketching magazine cover star Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson or Thalaiva Rajnikanth, this Josh star knows how to create magic with his fingers. We must say, Avi's Josh profile is a treat for every art lover! With 61.4K fans and 1.2M hearts, this lad is slowly climbing the ladder of popularity, one painting at a time.

Josh profile- https://share.myjosh.in/profile/1afeee11-5cea-40e1-8a1a-e4f162f324e2

Instagram profile- https://www.instagram.com/avi_vinay/

5. Megashree Bose

Want to go glam in a few seconds? Beauty and makeup influencer Megashree Bose shows you how to ace every look with her transformation videos. Confused what to wear on D-Day? Miss Bose has the answer for you girls! Rush to her Josh app page to watch how she glitters and sparkles in every video.

Josh profile- https://share.myjosh.in/profile/f21bc93f-9373-46c3-83fd-5a1be4ea2116

Instagram profile- https://instagram.com/megha_bose?igshid=7k8iwl1la795

6. Dharun Bazal

If you are looking for some fun and interesting videos to kill your time, Dharun Bazal's Josh page is just what you need! The social media influencer turns everyday life stories into quirky skit videos, which make you laugh and sometimes ponder, too. 'Life is like a film and you are the hero of it,' believes Dharun and he lives it!

Josh profile- https://share.myjosh.in/profile/de6822e3-4f54-4a25-8b78-4c9f798efe7a

Instagram profile- https://www.instagram.com/dharun9_20/

Go on, check out these potential superstars on Josh and don't forget to follow them, before posting your own videos!

