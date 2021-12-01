Inside Edge 3 Release Date & Streaming Time On Amazon Prime Video [Details Inside]

The third instalment of popular cricket drama Inside Edge is all set to release on December 3, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video and if you're curious to know about what time the drama will start streaming, this article is totally for you. Reportedly, Inside Edge 3 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 9 pm onwards on December 2.

Directed by Kanishk Varma, Inside Edge Season 3 features Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani and Aamir Bashir in lead roles. The drama which shows the audience the dark underbelly of cricket, deals with power, money, fame and the mind games behind the sports scene.

The trailer of season three was shared on YouTube on November 22 and till date it has received 19 million views, which is impressive.

Earlier, both season one and two were quite a hit among viewers. It is to be seen if season three will garner the same buzz after its release.

Speaking about the cricket drama, producer Ritesh Sidhwani had said, "Inside Edge is and will always be very special to us given that it is Excel's first original with Amazon while also being Amazon's first original in India. We are thrilled to chronicle the next gripping phase of the journey of Mumbai Mavericks, which will ultimately decide the fate of the team that has battled many odds. The third season of the Inside Edge franchise is a testament to the fact that we are committed to bringing our creative vision to life through interesting and innovative formats. We're eagerly looking forward to the global premiere of the show on Prime Video."