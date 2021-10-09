Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: Ajay Devgn Takes On The Ultimate Survival Challenge In The Latest Teaser

The latest teaser of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' featuring superstar Ajay Devgn is out and netizens are supremely excited about the same. In the teaser, Devgn is heard saying, "Yeh sherdilon ka manch hai. Yeh koi khel nahi hai bro (This is a stage for bravehearts. This is no game bro)."

The official Instagram handle of Discovery+ shared the teaser on its page and captioned it as, "Surviving the wild is 'bear'y tough. So when the lion of #Bollywood @ajaydevgn takes on the ultimate survival challenge, will he be able to make it out fine? Find out on 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'. #discoveryplus #ComingSoon #beargrylls #ajaydevgn #IntoTheWild."

Reportedly, the Phool Aur Kaante actor filmed the entire episode in Maldives with host and ace adventurer Bear Grylls.

Reacting to the thrilling teaser, a netizen wrote, "I m waiting for lion of Bollywood."

Another netizen wrote, "Real Tiger #ajaydevgn 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

The show will premiere on October 22 on Discovery+ and on October 25 on Discovery.

Earlier, superstars Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth have also accompanied Bear Grylls on his adventures in the wilderness. In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also featured in an episode of 'Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi.'

With respect to work, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR, Amit Sharma's Maidan and and in his directorial Mayday.

The Shivaay actor is also set to make his digital debut with the Disney+ Hotstar series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, which also casts Esha Deol in the lead role.