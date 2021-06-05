Ira Khan And Her Beau Nupur Shikhare Give A Jab We Met Twist To Them Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her beau Nupur Shikhare recently received their first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. They also took to their social media handles to announce the same. However, they had a quirky way of doing so as they gave the announcement a Jab We Met twist.

Talking about the same, the couple were heavily inspired by the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor starrer while announcing about them taking the vaccine. Nupur took to his Instagram story to share the poster of Jab We Met. He swapped Kareena and Shahid's faces with Ira and his respectively. He captioned the title stating, "Jaab We Took." The picture looked truly hilarious to witness. Take a look at the same.

Ira also shared the same on her social media account. She had earlier also shared a story of herself on the way to receive her first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. She had captioned it stating, "Getting my COVID shot, scared."

Ira Khan Shares A Mushy Post For Beau Nupur Shikhare, Says 'You're My Anchor'

Meanwhile, Ira Khan has been quite active on her social media handle. From sharing adorable posts with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare to opening up about her battle with anxiety, she does it all. Recently Ira won the internet by sharing an endearing post with Nupur.

Ira Khan Launches Agatsu Foundation- An Attempt of Trying To Find a Balance & Equilibrium To Make Life Better

She took to her social media handle to share a video that had a compilation of all their beautiful moments together. She shared them all in the romantic video celebrating occasions like their birthdays or anniversary to their romantic dates. Ira had captioned the same stating, "You're my anchor. #love #dreamboy #hashtags feel stupid. I love you soo much, cutie" along with some black heart and hugging emojis. Take a look at the post shared by her.

Apart from this, Ira recently also announced the launch of 'Agatsu Foundation' to aid mental health support and foster body awareness programmes and training to promote self-actualization. Taking to her social media handle, Ira uploaded a video, of hers saying, "I have registered a Section 8 company, called Agatsu Foundation, which launches today. Agatsu is my attempt of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium, to make my life better for me and facilitate you making your life better in whichever way.