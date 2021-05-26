Ira Khan Launches Agatsu Foundation- An Attempt of Trying To Find a Balance & Equilibrium To Make Life Better

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently took to her social media to announce the launch of 'Agatsu Foundation' to aid mental health support and foster body awareness programmes and training to promote self actualization.

Taking to her Instagram Ira uploaded a video, of hers saying, "I have registered a Section 8 company, called Agatsu Foundation, which launches today. Agatsu is my attempt of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium, to make my life better for me and facilitate you making your life better in whichever way. Come check us out!"

In the caption she wrote, "I proudly present... Agatsu Foundation. "

On the social media pages of Agatsu Foundation, a video was uploaded to highlight what changes a man goes through in a lifespan, which in turn can make one feel overwhelmed.

Ira had previously shared her experience with depression on social media, trying to spread awareness on mental health. Ira has been vocal about her mental health issues, and with 'Agatsu Foundation', she aims to help the ones in need of support, especially during these tough times.

Touted as a judgement-free space, 'Agatsu' will be started with offline services. The foundation will have a warmline, an anonymous and moderated forum, along with a directory of screened mental health professionals and an apprenticeship for licensed professionals, to provide the help needed.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM