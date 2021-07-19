Ira Khan's Agatsu Foundation To Conduct Self Care Activities On The Occasion Of International Self Care Day

Ira Khan has time and again been vocal about battling issues surrounding her mental health and has also urged other people to talk about it. Her foundation Agatsu has also been actively working towards promoting awareness surrounding one's mental health. Now, Ira took to her social media handle to inform about her foundation's recent initiative on the occasion of International Self Care Day on July 24.

Talking about the same, Ira Khan shared a video wherein she says that her Agatsu Foundation will do some timely activities around self-care to mark International Self Care Day. The initiative is being called 'Pinky Promise To Me'. She stated that the foundation will share some self-care activities for people to follow.

Ira Khan Launches Agatsu Foundation- An Attempt of Trying To Find a Balance & Equilibrium To Make Life Better

Ira also narrated some of her own personal experiences regarding self-care. She revealed that whenever she is feeling low, she tends to indulge in some self-care sessions but that turns out to be self-destructive. Ira Khan then promises her fans to inculcate these activities within herself too. Take a look at her video.

Earlier in May this year, Ira Khan had launched this foundation. She had stated on her social media account, "I have registered a Section 8 company, called Agatsu Foundation, which launches today. Agatsu is my attempt of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium, to make my life better for me and facilitate you making your life better in whichever way. Come check us out."

Ira Khan And Her Beau Nupur Shikhare Give A Jab We Met Twist To Them Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Agatsu started with offline services. The foundation has a warmline, an anonymous and moderated forum, along with a directory of screened mental health professionals and an apprenticeship for licensed professionals, to provide the help needed. Ira Khan often keeps her fans updated about the various initiatives of her foundation towards mental health awareness.

Meanwhile, Ira Khan has also been grabbing some eyeballs for her relationship with fitness professional Nupur Shikhare. The couple often keeps on sharing some mushy pictures and videos on their social media handles. Ira had recently shared some series of pictures with Nupur wherein the two could be seen acting all goofy with each other. She called him a 'Dramebaaz' in the post.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM