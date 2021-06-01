Ira Khan Shares A Mushy Post For Beau Nupur Shikhare, Says 'You're My Anchor'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is not the one to hide her true self on her social media handle. From her relationship with her beau Nupur Shikhare to being open about her battle with anxiety, Ira has done it all. Recently she went on to win the internet as she shared a mushy post with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

Talking about the post, Ira shared a video that has a compilation of all their beautiful moments together. From celebrating occasions like their birthdays or anniversary to their romantic dates, Ira shared them all in the adorable video. She captioned the same stating, "You're my anchor. #love #dreamboy #hashtags feel stupid. I love you soo much, cutie" along with some black heart and hugging emojis. Take a look at the post.

Ira Khan had made her relationship public with Nupur on the occasion of Valentine's Day (Feb 14) earlier this year. She had shared some endearing pictures with him and had captioned the same stating, "Its an honour to make promises with and to you." Nupur Shikhare had also accompanied Ira on the latter's cousin's wedding. The pictures from the same had gone viral on social media in no time. Nupur is a fitness trainer by profession and Ira also shares some videos of them often working out together.

Meanwhile, Ira recently announced the launch of 'Agatsu Foundation' to aid mental health support and foster body awareness programmes and training to promote self-actualization. Taking to her social media account, Ira uploaded a video, of hers saying, "I have registered a Section 8 company, called Agatsu Foundation, which launches today. Agatsu is my attempt of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium, to make my life better for me and facilitate you making your life better in whichever way. Come check us out." Take a look at the same.

Apart from this, Ira Khan has time and again been vocal about several issues. Her heartfelt videos wherein she talks about giving priority to one's mental health is often loved by the netizens. She had earlier also shared a funny video wherein she took a dig at people mispronouncing her name.