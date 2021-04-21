Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Wishes To Work With Amitabh Bachchan 'One Day'; Says 'I Will Make Baba's Fans Proud'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan recently took to social media to express his gratitude towards his late father's fans and also expressed his desire of working with Amitabh Bachchan in the future. Babil's father Irrfan and Big B had shared screen space in Shoojit Sircar's 2015 film Piku.

Babil shared a throwback picture of his father with Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram page. In the photo, the late actor has his back towards the camera, and is seen hugging and kissing Amitabh.

Babil captioned his post as, "I get hurt easy and then I throw a tantrum and then I realise that Baba's fans are full of kindness and warmth so let's ignore the hate. One day, when I'm capable, through infinite patience and hard work, I will make Baba's fans proud ❤️ I love you. (And one day to work with you sir @amitabhbachchan).

See his post.

Recently, Babil had revealed that a few netizens had accusing him of using his father's name to promote himself and that's why he had stopped sharing pictures of him on his social media. Irrfan Khan had passed away in April last year after a long battle with neuroendocrine cancer. His last outing was Dinesh Vijan's Angrezi Medium.

Meanwhile, Babil is all set to make his acting debut with the Netflix film Qala which also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. "I'm a bit skeptical about the phrase 'getting launched' because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor," he had written on his Instagram page while sharing the news.

Post the announcement, Amitabh Bachchan had posted words of praise, support and encouragement for Babil's debut film.

