Irrfan Khan's Birth Anniversary: Son Babil Recalls How Late Actor Never Believed In Celebrating Birthdays

Babil Khan Remembers His Late Father With A Throwback Video

The video shared by Babil features late Irrfan recording a video message for him while Sutapa joined in, mistaking it for a video chat. We see the late actor urging his younger son Ayan, who seems to be shy and tries to dodge the camera, to tell his brother that he misses him.

Babil Recalls How His Late Father Encouraged Him Never To Remember His Birthday

Babil captioned his throwback video as, "You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don't remember anyone's birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours. It was just normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated everyday (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche). On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried. It's your birthday Baba. Shoutout to all the technologically inept parents, notice that they did not finish saying that they miss me."

Irrfan's Untimely Demise Had Left The Film Fraternity & Fans In Deep Shock

Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer. His last release was Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium alongside Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.