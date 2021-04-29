Irrfan Khan's First Death Anniversary: Son Babil Remembers His 'Greatest Best Friend' With An Emotional Note

It's been a year today since Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode. The legendary actor breathed his last on April 29, 2020 after a two-year long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Irrfan's untimely demise was a dark day for Indian cinema.

On his first death anniversary today (April 29, 2021), his son Babil took to his Instagram page to pen a heartfelt note in memory of his late father. In his post, he expressed how he misses his father and wrote that nobody can ever replace him. He also called the late actor his 'greatest best friend, companion, brother, father'.

Babil began his post by writing, "Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to."

ALSO READ: Remembering Irrfan Khan: 5 Times The Late Actor Gave Us Major Life Lessons With His Powerful Thoughts

He added, "To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life. I miss you, more than all that shah-Jahan/mumtaz stuff; I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries)."

Have a look at his post.

Babil's heartfelt note for his late father left the netizens emotional too. While many dropped heart emoticons on his post, an Instagram user commented, "I too lost my father and a great companion very early on in life....I do understand the sadness you feel....may God guide you through this...be strong dear friend ❤️." Actor Ishaan Khatter wrote, "love and respect.. always."

Besides this post, Babil also posted a hand-written note by his late father dated June 25, 2018 and captioned it as "Need I say much? My Baba, last stages of evolution." It was the time when the actor was undergoing medical treatment in London.

ALSO READ: Babil Recalls Painful Last Phase Of Irrfan Khan; He Yelled 'Tum Kahin Mat Jao Mujhe Chhod Ke'

The note read, "The most amazing period of life in London June 25, 2018. The period of realisation of inner mechanism and the experience of magic which lays on the other side of the conditioned mind. The world of sensations and clear unburdened mind."

See the post.

Since Irrfan's demise last year, Babil has been sharing nostalgic throwback pictures and videos of the late actor on his Instagram handle.