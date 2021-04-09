Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan Breaks Down As He Accepts Filmfare Award For His Late Father

The entire Indian film industry was plunged into a state of shock and gloom when actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020. It was truly a loss of one of the finest gems of Bollywood. Irrfan's son Babil Khan since then has been keeping alive his late father's fond memories by sharing some unseen pictures and videos of him on his social media handle. Babil recently accepted the Filmfare Award for Irrfan on his behalf. However, he broke down before accepting the same on the occasion.

Talking about the same, the host of the event, actors Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Riteish Deshmukh gave a heartwarming speech remembering Irrfan. A tribute video for the Life Of Pi actor was also played during the occasion which made the audience emotional. Babil could be seen crying inconsolably on seeing the video reminiscing his father's glorious legacy. Soon Babil is called to the stage to accept the award on behalf of his father.

He says that he has not prepared a speech for accepting the award. However, he thanks the industry fraternity for giving so much love and warmth to him. He also hinted at carrying forward his father's legacy as he mentioned that he will now embark on this journey with the other members of the film industry. An emotional Babil concluded the speech by saying that he along with the other members of the movie industry will take cinema to greater heights. Rajkummar, Ayushmann and Riteish also hugged Babil to comfort him. Take a look at the video from the occasion.

For the unversed, Babil was styled by his mother Sutapa Sikdar for the occasion and choose to wear his late father's clothes for the same. Babil Khan had earlier also shared a video of his mother dressing him up in Irrfan Khan's clothes. Babil opted for a dark blue polka-dotted and patterned traditional attire which was worn by his father. He also shared a heartfelt caption while sharing the video. Babil mentioned in the caption that his father hated participating in fashion shows but went on to do the same in these same clothes to break out of his comfort zone. Take a look at the video.

