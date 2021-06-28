Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Drops Out Of College; Says 'Giving It All To Acting As Of Now'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil who is studying at University of Westminster in London, recently penned an emotional note for his friends in which he announced that he is dropping out of college to focus on his acting career.

Babil shared a picture of himself shooting a scene on his Instagram page and wrote, "I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I'm giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye university of Westminster. I love you my truest friends."

Babil Khan is all set to make his acting debut with Anvita Dutt's Netflix film Qala which also stars Triptii Dimri in a pivotal role. Besides this, he also recently signed a film with Shoojit Sircar. Earlier, Khan had shared that he won't restrict himself to acting but will also explore his passion for writing and music as well.

He had shared a clipping of a song mixed by him on his Instagram page and captioned it as, "Mixed in 5 mins, freestyle. I think I am not gonna restrict myself to one passion, I love acting, music and writing; I hope to communicate all."

Post his father's demise, Babil has been sharing a lot of fond memories with him. Last week, he had posted a couple of candid pictures of his father and written, "I've been working so hard man, wish you were here to witness."

On Irrfan's first death anniversary in April this year, Babil had remembered him with a heartffelt note that read, "To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life. I miss you, more than all that shah-Jahan/mumtaz stuff; I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries)."

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 28, 2020 after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour.