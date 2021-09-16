Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Gets Degree Despite Dropping Out Of College; Sutapa Sikdar Has This To Say!

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil recently took to social media to announce that he has received his graduate degree from the University of Westminster, London, despite having dropped out of college.

Babil shared a picture of his college degree on his Instagram page and captioned it as, "Somehow I've managed to drop out and get my degree." Have a look.

Babil's mother Sutapa Sikdar reacted to his post and commented, "Blessed I feel baba wanted you to finish the course so so much ..love u.. Babila 'let's rocks jai Mata di'. Irrfan passed away due to neuroendocrine tumour on April 29, 2020.

Earlier in June this year, Babil had revealed that he is choosing not to continue his studies further in a bid to pursue a career in acting. He had written, "I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I'm giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye, University of Westminster. I love you my truest friends."

In another post, he had mentioned how he won't restrict himself to just acting. Posting a small clip of a track mixed by him, he had shared, "Mixed in 5 mins, freestyle. I think I am not gonna restrict myself to one passion, I love acting, music and writing; I hope to communicate all."

Babil Khan is all set to make his Netflix debut with Netflix's Qala which also stars Triptii Dimri. Even before the release of his debut movie, he has already bagged his second project. Babil will be featuring in Shoojit Sircar's next project.