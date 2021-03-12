Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Hints At Film Debut, Shares Dad's Pic From Maqbool With Tabu

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan has hinted at making his Bollywood debut. The star kid said that he is eight years too soon but feels better after looking at pictures of his father during the early days of his career.

On Thursday night, Babil shared a throwback photo of Irrfan's earliest and most appreciated film Maqbool. The pictures shows Tabu standing in a white-coloured salwar suit, while a young Irrfan sits next to her and attends to her injured foot.

Babil captioned the post as, "I know it's been a minute. When my superstitions allow me to, I will reveal what I've been busy with, but there's some stuff cookin' <3."

He added that he is nervous about joining the industry and wrote, "Anyway, since I'm obviously extremely frightened on having started my journey in Indian cinema without any formal training on acting and 8 years too early, I often calm my anxieties by looking at baba's pictures from NSD and earlier films. Here's something for his fans :))."

It is unclear if Babil will be debuting as a director or an actor. Fans shared excitement for his debut project. While some asked about the same, others wished him luck. One comment read, "Can't wait to see another legend on screen."

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan's Maqbool, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj has been one of the most appreciated classics. The film also starred Pankaj Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. The film was also Vishal's first screenplay adaptation of a Shakespearean play.

On a related note, Irrfan passed away in April 2020 after a long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. He was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium which released a month before the actor passed away. He will be seen in Anup Singh's film The Song of Scorpions, which was shot before the pandemic hit.

