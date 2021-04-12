Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan Shares About The Making Of His Debut Film Qala Along With A Heartfelt Note

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan will soon be making his debut as an actor in the Netflix movie Qala. He had been hinting towards the same for quite some time now and has recently confirmed that he has completed the first schedule of the movie. Babil also shared the BTS video of the film that might make one even more excited for the same.

Talking about the video, it shows Babil shooting for the movie along with his co-stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. The video also shows filmmaker Anvita Dutt monitoring the filming process. The BTS visuals look aesthetic and the setting seems to be in the backdrop of a snowcapped location. Along with the same, Babil also penned a heartwarming note on making his debut with Qala.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Breaks Down As He Accepts Filmfare Award For His Late Father

He expressed his excitement to be working with Bulbbul actor Tripti Dimri in the movie. Babil further said that he is sceptical about the phrase that he is 'getting launched' in the movie as he believes that the audience should launch off their seats while watching their movie and not just for any individual actor. His caption also hinted that the movie will depict the story of a girl's struggle to find a place in her mother's heart. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vijay Verma also wished the actor on his debut under the post. Take a look at the post.

The film Qala will be bankrolled by Anushka Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz. The beautiful BTS video of the movie might make one even more impatient for the same. The movie will also mark the second collaboration of the trio of Anushka, Anvita and Tripti. The producer-director-actor trio had earlier joined hands for the movie Bulbbul.

Also Read: Babil Khan Reveals Why Mother Sutapa Sikdar Didn't Accompany Him To The Awards Show

Talking about Babil Khan, he recently accepted the Filmfare Award on the behalf of his late father Irrfan Khan. He had also given a heartfelt speech on the occasion and thanked the film fraternity for bestowing him with love and adulation. He had worn his father's clothes for the occasion and had also shared an endearing video of his mother Sutapa Sikdar styling him for the occasion.