Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Recalls How Dilip Kumar Inspired Them; 'Baba Used To Watch Him In Complete Awe'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil recently penned a moving tribute for Dilip Kumar who passed away earlier this week. The aspiring actor shared that he was at his farmhouse preppping for his debut film Qala when he received this sad news.

Speaking about how he and his late actor were inspired by the Devdas actor, Babil shared pictures of the thespian's signed autobiography, 'Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow' and wrote in his Instagram post, "I was at our farmhouse, preparing for 'Qala' when I got the news, how ashamed I was to have not been able to do this in time, for the death of a man that inspired Baba and I for uncountable ages. I didn't have any telecommunication network and I literally rushed back to Mumbai just to be able to pay tribute to the master."

Babil revealed that his father was in complete awe of the legendary star and continued, "Baba used to watch Dilip saab in complete Awe, and trust me there were very very few instances when Baba would feel awe-struck, the great Dilip saab was one to demand that from him through his irreplaceable charm and subtlety."

He further added, "I remember the first time I fell in love with Dilip saab, it was 'Andaz'. His portrayal of the immensely complicated emotion that he had to project in the song 'Toote na dil Toote na' , I knew I was in love. I am so grateful that we as a family had a chance to be mesmerised by him together. Thank you so much Dilip Saab, you were way ahead of your time."

Recalling the time when he and Irrfan felt a little overwhelmed in the best away, Babil mentioned, "When we received this copy of his Autobiography signed by him, baba and I were a little overwhelmed, in the best way. To touch these pages. I cannot explain how it feels. May your soul travel into a world that you wished for when all the fame and money became clear as an illusion, and the true purpose of evolution started to dawn on your being. May you travel safe and peacefully. Thank you for your immense contribution to the craft of applying honesty to 'acting'. I don't want to cry right now."

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7 at a hospital in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. He was laid to rest with full state honours in the evening on the same day. Many celebrities took to their respective social media handles to pay tribute to the legendary star whose passing away has left a huge void in Indian cinema.