Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares He Is Being Accused Of Using His Father's Memories To Gain Clout

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, who is gearing up for his acting debut, recently opened up about being accused of using his late father's fame to promote himself. The debutante known for sharing memories with his father on Instagram, said the accusation really hurt and he isn't sure of "what to do".

Babil took to his Instagram stories sharing a screenshot of a conversation with a fan. He also revealed that the story was especially for his late father's fans. The caption read, "For Baba's fans wondering why I have stopped sharing memories of him."

Until last month, Babil often shared throwback pictures of his father and shared memories of him. But fans were quick to notice that he hasn't shared anything for weeks, and one curious fan asked Babil, "When will you share something about Irrfan sir?"

Babil replied to the fan saying, "I loved sharing and then I get these Dms all the time saying that I'm using him to promote myself and that really hurts when in fact I was genuinely sharing memories to fill up the void that he left in his fans. So I'm so confused on what to do."

He added, "I'm trying to figure out but it really hurts when random people message me saying I'm using his memory to gain clout, like I needed to do that, I'm already his son, I never needed to do that to gain anything. Now I'm perplexed and a little hurt tbh. So I'll share when I feel like it's the right time."

Talking about his debut project, Babil is set to join the entertainment industry with Netflix original release Qala. Last week, he revealed that he has already wrapped up the film's shoot. Produced by Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Anvita Dutt, Qala is reportedly a heart-breaking story about a daughter who craves her mother's love.

