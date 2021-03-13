Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares A Priceless Picture Of His Parents From Their National School Of Drama Days

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan has been sharing many precious memories of his late father since his demise last year. Recently, he walked down the memory lane once again and dropped a priceless picture featuring his parents, Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar.

Babail shared two photos of his parents. One of the snaps dates back to the time when Irrfan and Sutapa were studying together at National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi. The black-and-white photograph features his parents enacting a scene on the stage. In the second picture, Irrfan and Sutapa are happily seen posing together at an event.

Read Babil Khan's post.

Interestingly, NSD played a crucial role in late Irrfan's love story with Sutapa. Sutapa was Irrfan's collegemate at the institution. The two fell in love there and later tied the knot in 1995. "We studied in the same film school and my wife has a better understanding of many things than me, including performances. She has a lot of creative energy which translated beautifully into the films and their stories," Irrfan was once quoted as saying in an interview.

Irrfan who was known for his versatile performances, breathed his last on April 29, 2020 after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. His untimely demise has left a huge void which is irreplacable.

Speaking about his elder son Babil, the youngster recently dropped a hint about joining showbiz in one of his recent Instagram posts.

Sharing an unseen picture of his late father with Tabu on the sets of Maqbool, Babil wrote, "I know it's been a minute. When my superstitions allow me to, I will reveal what I've been busy with, but there's some stuff cookin' <3. Anyway, since I'm obviously extremely frightened on having started my journey in Indian cinema without any formal training on acting and 8 years too early, I often calm my anxieties by looking at baba's pictures from NSD and earlier films. Here's something for his fans :))."

