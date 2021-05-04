Irrfan Khan's Wife On Relative's Death Due To COVID: Couldn't Get ICU Bed Because He Wasn't Chota Rajan

Many people across the country have lost their loved ones to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in the last few months. Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar recently took to social media to mourn the loss of a relative due to this virus. In a heartbreaking post, she spoke about how she was unable to find a hospital bed for him and slammed the acute shortage of resources in New Delhi during these times of crisis.

Sutapa wrote, "I posted day before for help for my relative Sameer Banerjee. Today he left us .We couldn't set up an ICU at home in Delhi the capital of India.and we couldn't get a bed in the hospital."

She further expressed her gratitude towards all COVID-19 warriors and continued in her post, "My gratitude to all the covid warriors who helped. I will never forget you all ,my belssings to you all till I live, I will never forget sameerda's smile ..i will cherish my adolescent memories with him."

Sutapa urged her followers to never forget that people like Sameer could have been saved had more attention been paid to providing oxygen to people, 'than Hindu festivals and Muslim festivals'.

"I will never ever forget that I couldn't get a bed in ICU for him because he was not chotarajan.he was an honest man. I will not forget this mayhem in Delhi. You don't forget too that Banerjee sheikhs das adjanias all have to go and they could have stayed with us all a bit longer if we would have concentrated as a country more on hospital oxygen plants then hindu festivals and muslim festivals," she signed off her post.

Meanwhile, netizens expressed their heartfelt condolences over Sutapa's loss. A Facebook user wrote, "So sorry for the loss . May god give strength and may his soul rest in peace 🙏." Filmmaker Tanuja Chandra commented, "So sorry to hear this Sutapa... just tragic. Sending you warm regards and condolences." Another user wrote, "So sorry for your loss!!! It's so traumatic that we are losing our loved ones not because they get covid but because we don't have the medical facilities required for it's treatment....it's a shame as a society we are helplessly watching people die!!!!"

Last month, Sutapa Sikdar had marked the first death anniversary of her late actor-husband Irrfan Khan with a heartfelt note in which she had written about her final moments with him. The Angrezi Medium actor passed away on April 29, 2020 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour.