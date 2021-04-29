Irrfan Khan's Wife Recalls Final Moments With Late Actor; 'The Clock Had Stopped At 11.11 On April 29 For Me'

Actor Irrfan Khan succumbed to neuroendocrine tumour on April 29, 2020, leaving his family and fans across the globe devastated. Since then, his wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil Khan have been taking to their respective social media handles to document how they have been coping with their loss.

On Irrfan's first death anniversary today (April 29, 2021), Sutapa took to her Facebook page to share a heartfelt post in which she recalled her final moments with her late husband and how she is taking time to cope with his absence.

Quoting a line from Irrfan's favourite poet Anaïs Nin, Sutapa began her post by writing, "People living deeply have no fear of death"... Anaïs Nin your favourite poet Irrfan. Last year tonight me and my friends sang songs for you,all your favorite songs. The nurses were looking at us strangely as they were used to religious chants in critical times but I had overdone that for you irrfan morning evening and night for two years and since they told me it was time I wanted you to go with memories you loved ...so we sang songs....next day you left for the next station I hope you knew where to get down without me."

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's First Death Anniversary: Son Babil Remembers His 'Greatest Best Friend' With An Emotional Note

She further continued, "363 days eight thousand seven hundred and twelve hours..when each second is counted. how exactly does one swim this huge ocean of time. The clock had stopped At 11.11 on 29th april for me ....irrfan you had a keen interest in mystery of numbers . .and funny you had three 11's on your final day . some say actually many say this is a very mystical number 11/11/11."

Recalling how his death affected her, Sutapa wrote, "How does one walk ahead the pandemic just adds to the anxiety, fear and pain. The days went by with umpteen responsibilities some extremely new ones like signature galore for changing of name. My fingers kept stopping on that how could I just take his name away and make it sutapa, I was unable to sign took a day off and the name game played on my mind."

ALSO READ: Remembering Irrfan Khan: 5 Times The Late Actor Gave Us Major Life Lessons With His Powerful Thoughts

"Like a film in a projector .i remember sitting outside NSD late evening ..beautiful girls from kathak kendra floating out ..they were all very well dressed up unlike us we were always in our blue trackpant and sky blue t shirt ..both boys and girls wore the same ...and you mispronounced my name and I tried to correct and rubbed it in as usual my permanent thing that north Indians are so stupid and they only can pronounce sunny Vicky Rahul type names and proceed to kake ki dukaan in gol chakkar to have ek bata do chai ....its been a long journey of correcting each other spanning a life time. fighting arguing laughing evolving together. you were the loner in a crowd. And now a whole crowd has followed you up there ..by the way OM from the tea stall in the nukkad went some years back has he made a chai ka stall up there? are you having ek bata do chai there. and are drinking water from the running streams?," Sutapa continued in her post.

"All of you stay in peace remember us that we loved you, all of you. And remember all of you is missed by some one or the other ..all your families grieve ..may you all rest in peace! I hope there is enough space I hope some of you will forgive us for not been able to give a respectable cremation.#irrfan#NSD#nationbleeding#wearesorry#restinpeace," Sutapa signed off her post on an emotional note.

Earlier, in an interview, Sutapa had said that her cosmic connection with the late actor has continued even after his death. She had said that she still feels his presence around her.