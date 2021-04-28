Irrfan Khan Was Planning To Do A Film With Son Babil, Reveals Late Actor's Wife Sutapa Sikdar

Ahead of Irrfan Khan's first death anniversary, his wife Sutapa Sikdar spoke at length about her late husband in an interview with a leading daily. The actor breathed his last on April 29, 2021 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

Sutapa revealed that Irrfan was planning to do a film with their son Babil Khan. The movie revolved around a coach who trains some specially-abled children for a football tournament.

ETimes quoted Sutapa as saying, "He was actually looking at a script and that's why I am saying that he was not prepared. He was looking at a script for him and Babil. He was like, 'Babil ka yehi raha na ki acting hi karna hai toh yeh jo film aa rahi hai na, Sutapa...' It was a very nice film about a coach who trains some specially-abled children for a football tournament and a win. And he said, 'I want to do it with him. I would like to act or direct, maybe if I can't act, I'll direct. But maybe I would like to act...'. That was the kind of dreams and plans and everything and then suddenly... I don't know."

She revealed that two months before Irrfan's demise, they were planning to go on a family vacation as she always hoped that he would recover.

"Two months before he passed away, we were thinking of planning a holiday. In spite of every doctor, everybody telling me this is going to happen sometime or the other. But at the same time, they also said that people do survive for five years and 10 years etc... So we were never actually mentally prepared. Then, we would look at reports and they tend to become better so it's... I don't know. I mean people say a ap ko toh andaza hoga ki itni buri beemari hai. Lekin mere ko really andaza nahi tha. I always had hope that he would recover," an emotional Sutapa told the daily.

During the time when Irrfan was battling neuroendocrine tumour, he wasn't keen on doing too many films and instead, loved to spend quality time with his family.

Sutapa recalled, "I don't think he wanted to act so much anymore, you know. Because he had started enjoying this time we had. We saw films and good plays in London and we spent time together with the kids and did everything which we had not for long, long, long time because he was so busy. So maybe he was just waiting ki theek bhi ho jaoon na toh wohi ek film karunga saal mein and I'll spend my time with my family. That remained unfulfilled... because it was not in destiny, I guess."

Irrfan Khan's last film was Dinesh Vijan's Angrezi Medium which released in March last year.