Is Govinda Supporting Kamaal R Khan Over His Fight With Salman Khan? That Is What KRK Claims!

Surprised? Well, that's what Kamaal R Khan claims! In his recent tweet KRK thanked actor Govinda for his support and said that he will not disappoint him. He tweeted, "Govinda Bhai thank you for your love and support. I won't disappoint you!"

We wonder if Govinda is supporting KRK over Salman in their fight or he advised KRK as a well-wisher. Our guessing game is as good as yours!

Interestingly, KRK has also locked his Twitter account which has over five million followers.

For the unversed, Kamaal R Khan and Salman Khan's brawl got nasty when the former reviewed Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and made personal attacks against the superstar. Apparently, it didn't do down well with Salman and he slapped a defamation notice the self-proclaimed critic. While Salman's spokesperson denied that Radhe was not the reason behind filing the defamation case against KRK, the latter shared a picture of the notice wherein Radhe's review was mentioned.

Meanwhile, KRK is constantly launching verbal attacks against Salman on Twitter. From warning to bring him on the streets to threatening to destroy his career, he has tweeted everything that makes their brawl ugly.

He tweeted, "Dekho Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai, Ladne Ki Himmat Hai, Toh Khud Saamne Aakar Lado! Ye Chirkut Singer, Struggling actress Wagairah Ko Aage Karke, Unke Peeche Naa Chupo (Look, goon of Bollywood, if you have the courage to fight, do so upfront. Do not hide behind cheap singers and struggling actresses) I promise to destroy your career and make you a TV actor. It's your #Antim time."

Earlier, while threatening to destroy Salman's career, he wrote, "Suna Hai Ki Ye Kaafi Logon Ka career Khatam Kar Chuka hai (I have heard that he has destroyed many careers). Whoever speaks against him, he destroyed his career. But Nehle Pe Dehla Hi Hota Hai Na. I am Dehla. Main Iska Career Chaupat Karke, Isko Sadak Par Le Aaoonga (I will end his career and bring him on the streets)."

It is to be seen how Salman and KRK's legal fight will come to an end.