John Abraham's Instagram Account Hacked Before His 49th Birthday?

Bollywood actor John Abraham enjoys a massive social media fan following of 9.7 million on his Instagram account. However, at the present moment, one checks his Instagram account, they will witness that all of his posts have been deleted from his account barring the Instagram reels and IGTV videos. This has left fans wondering whether the actor's account has been hacked.

Talking about the same, one can see that even John Abraham's display picture from his Instagram account is missing and all his posts have either been deleted or archived. Interestingly, this incident took place just days before the Batla House actor's 49th birthday on December 17. However, it is still not very clear whether the actor's account is indeed hacked or whether this is just a promotional strategy for an upcoming project. It is not a surprise when some celebs choose to delete their pictures and videos from their Instagram account before announcing an ambitious project. Take a look at John's Instagram timeline that shows zero posts with a missing display picture.

Meanwhile, John Abraham was seen in the movie Satyameva Jayate 2 recently. Even though the movie received negative reviews from the critics and did not garner impressive box office numbers, John's triple role in the film grabbed several eyeballs. In an earlier interview with PTI, the Madras Cafe actor had spoken about essaying three different roles in the movie.

John Abraham said, "It is very daunting to play all these roles in one film. One part was like a breeze because in the first film I played a similar role of a vigilante. The other character is a cop for which I would shoot two-three scenes a day. I couldn't get the hang of this guy (character) initially but finally, we nailed it. He is very interesting in the film. Besides, we had to get the distinction right between a brooding and funny guy. My favourite character is the father, it has turned out to be outstanding in terms of heroism."

On the work front, John Abraham will be seen in the movie Ek Villain Returns. The movie will be helmed by Mohit Suri. It will also be starring Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.