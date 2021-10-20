Is Prabhas A Shy Person In Real Life? Kriti Sanon Busts Myth About Her Adipurush Co-Star

Tollywood actor Prabhas became a pan India star with the massive success of Baahubali. Known for his style quotient and humongous fan-following, the actor often comes across as a shy person since he prefers to stay low-key most of the times. However his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon has something surprising to say about him.

In her latest interaction with Mid-day, Kriti bust this popular myth about Prabhas and revealed that once he gets to know people, he tends to become a lot more talkative and welcoming.

"I've been shooting with him in chunks, but he's a lot of fun. He's a warm, genuine, rooted person, very easy to work with. He's shy in the beginning, but otherwise he's talkative and happy. There's no stress and I think we look good together onscreen," the tabloid quoted the actress as saying.

Meanwhile, Kriti recently wrapped up the shooting of Om Raut's mythological epic Adipurush in which she plays the character of Janaki. The actress even penned an emotional goodbye note in which she mentioned how her heart sank while letting go of this super special character which she is extremely proud to portray on screen.

She had further mentioned that her character Janaki's loving heart, pious soul and unshakable strength will stay with her forever. She had also thanked director Om Raut for believing that she could carry the weight and responsibility that this character came with and for holding her hand through her journey in the film.

Based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, Adipurush has Prabhas essaying the role of the main lead while Saif Ali Khan plays the main antagonist Lankesh. The ambitious project also stars Sunny Singh in a key role. The pan India film is scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022.

Talking about Kriti Sanon, the actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming family entertainer Hum Do Hamare Do co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film is slated to release on October 29 on Disney+Hotstar.