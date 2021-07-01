Sara Ali Khan Dating Kedarnath Assistant Director Jehan Handa? His Throwback Birthday Post For Her Suggest So

Speculations are rife that actress Sara Ali Khan may be dating Jehan Handa who was the assistant director in her debut movie Kedarnath. The rumours were fuelled after he shared a mushy picture with Sara on his now-deleted Instagram story. The picture had the two posing in identical light orange attire against the backdrop of a beach. Not only this, the gifs of 'Take Me Back' and 'Love You' were used by him for the picture. Now, fans have found an earlier post of the two wherein they can be seen taking a relationship test.

Talking about the same, Jehan Handa had shared the post on Sara Ali Khan's birthday last year on August 12, 2020. The post had the two taking a test wherein they answer who amongst them has commitment issues and who gets attached quickly or is more emotional. Apart from this, Jehan also shared some other lovely pictures with the Love Aaj Kal actress that may get tongues wagging.

Sara Ali Khan Celebrates World Environment Day With Signature Poetry Video; Here's What Other Celebs Posted

He shared a picture with Sara wherein they can be seen sitting on a staircase wherein the latter leans against him. The Simmba actress looks lovely in pink attire. He also shared a picture with Sara wherein she can be seen using Snapchat's baby filter. Lastly, he shared a beautiful picture of them posing together wherein Sara Ali Khan looks lovely in black. Take a look at the post.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan was also romantically linked with her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan. She also had admitted finding him cute on the show Koffee With Karan. Rumours were rife that the two had started dating on the sets of their film. Sara was also spotted visiting the sets of Kartik's movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. However, soon after the release of their movie, the two were speculated to part ways. Not only this, but the two also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan Contributes To Sonu Sood's COVID-19 Relief Charity Foundation, Latter Says "You Are A Hero"

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan was also rumoured to be dating the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The two were speculated to be dating while the shooting of their film Kedarnath. According to an earlier news report on India.com, Sushant's friend had revealed that Sara had accompanied the Raabta actor on a Thailand trip.