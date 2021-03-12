Isabelle Kaif Reveals One Acting Tip That Katrina Kaif Gave Her; 'Everything Should Be A Little Exaggerated'

Actress Isabelle Kaif is all set for her Bollywood debut with Stanley D'Costa's Time to Dance, which also stars Sooraj Pancholi in the lead role. It's known to all that Isabelle is Katrina Kaif's sister and she keeps taking her elder sister's suggestion while taking any step in her career. So, in her latest tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Isabelle was asked if Katrina gave any suggestion to her regarding facing the camera, here's what she said:

"She has seen some of the songs and sent me a nice message. I think her main tip for me was just be big. You may think you (are) being really too big with your dancing, or expressions. But for the camera, be bigger. Everything should be a little exaggerated, a little larger than life," said Isabelle while speaking to Pinkvilla.

During the same conversation, Isabelle also revealed that when she told the Bang Bang actress about becoming an actress, Katrina was very supportive of her decision and suggested her to try her luck.

"She is always very supportive. She was like 'cool do it, why not?. It's hard work, word hard, do it. Give it a shot. What's the worst that can happen?'," said Isabelle.

With respect to work, Isabelle has already grabbed her second project opposite Pulkit Samrat- Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. Speaking about the same, Isabelle said, "We are actually in Agra, and are shooting everyday. Pulkit is so much fun to work with, he is so fab. The whole experience has been really great."

For the unversed, Time to Dance has already hit the theatres today (March 12, 2021).

