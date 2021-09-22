Isha Koppikar Boasts About Shah Rukh Khan; 'He's A Thorough Gentleman And Has An Unparalleled Sense Of Humour'

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actress Isha Koppikar boasted about Shah Rukh Khan and said that she loved working with him in Don, as it was her dream to work with him.

"Don was great; it was my dream to work with Shah Rukh Khan and it was great to share screen space with him. The entire process was such a learning experience," said Isha, while speaking to Times Of India.

Isha also picked SRK's name when she was asked who has been the most fun co-actor to work with. She said, "It has to be Shah Rukh Khan. He is a thorough gentleman and has an unparalleled sense of humor. He is an extremely giving actor."

In the same interview, when Isha was asked if she loved watching any recent film, she said, "I recently watched Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah. It was an incredible love story. I loved the film."

Isha also addressed the pre-conceived notions about married actresses in Bollywood and said that actresses like Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Anushka Sharma have brought changed in the industry.

"Actresses like Shilpa Shetty and Anushka Sharma have changed things so much for every woman out there. I feel that eventually, we had to come out of the bubble that life will be over for women after marriage. All we are up to is doing things that really excite us and if in the process, we are inspiring others then that is great," asserted Isha.